MANILA, Philippines – Four Chinese nationals were injured in an explosion due to a gas leak in a restaurant in Barangay San Antonio, Makati City, on Thursday night, January 2.

The Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) in the city on Friday, January 3, said it found that the Chinese restaurant only had a fire safety inspection certificate from 2017. Authorities were checking if any safety inspection was done in 2018 and 2019.

The police identified the victims as:

Yue Qzang Cao, 45

Liang Zhang, 37

Ting Tang, 26

Long Liun Yun, 27

Yue Qzang Cao is in the intensive care unit of Makati Medical Center, while the 3 are recuperating. All of the victims are Chinese nationals: two are employees of the Judianchuanba Restaurant, while two were passersby.

Eduardo Labrador, chief of BFP-Makati’s investigation unit, said the explosion, which occurred at around 8:40 pm Thursday, was caused by a gas leak in the piping system of the restaurant. The establishment had no gas leak detector, which the fire code requires of establishments.

Labrador said a cigarette butt and lighter were left lying around, and the stove was left unattended, most likely causing the fire.

The investigators learned from the employees that the restaurant was owned by a Chinese national, contrary to ownership documents registered under a Filipino.

The fire caused an estimated damage worth P180,000. – Rappler.com