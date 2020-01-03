CEBU CITY, Philippines – A married couple was shot dead in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, on Friday morning, January 3, in the second reported shooting in the province in a day.

Negros police identified them as Felix and Avelina Garganian. The shooting of the Garganian couple was the 2nd attack reported by the police in the province on Friday.

The first reported attack involved lawyer Ray Moncada, who was shot at around 8:40 am in Dumaguete City but survived.

The Garganians were shot by gunmen at 7 am while traveling on a motorcyle to Bayawan City. Residents reported the incident to the police at 9:30 am. The attackers also rode a motorcycle.

Investigators said they do not have other details yet on the background of the victims or the possible motive for the shooting.

Negros Island witnessed a spate of killings in 2019.

At least 21 people – 17 civilians and 4 policemen – were killed in a string of shooting incidents in Negros Island in just 10 days, from July 18 to July 28, 2019. (TIMELINE: Killings in Negros)

Senators called for an inquiry in August on the increased number of killings on the island.

In December, San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Almanza said in a statement that the church would continue to ring its bells until the killings stop in Negros Island. "We ring the bells each evening in Negros as a reminder that life he sacred,” he said. “We wish to shake the conscience of those carrying out dastardly death operations commanded from above." – Rappler.com