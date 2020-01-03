MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte missed two scheduled events in Davao del Sur on Friday, January 3, supposedly because he was unwell.

Aide-turned-senator Bong Go told reporters that Duterte was not feeling well thus his absence in Malalag and Padada in Davao del Sur, where he was scheduled to visit victims of the December 15 earthquake that hit the province.

Go and Duterte's son, Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, stood in for the President during the scheduled events.

Duterte's original schedule for these visits was Thursday, January 2. But Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it had to be postponed to Friday since Duterte was "not feeling well."

On Friday, Panelo told reporters Duterte would once again be unable to make it as he needed sleep after several events carried out over the last few days.

Duterte's absence is the latest in a list of activities he had to skip, some due to health reasons and others for vague reasons. (LIST: Duterte's skipped events, long absences) – Rappler.com