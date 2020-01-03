MANILA, Philippines – The 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members accused in the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law school freshman Horacio "Atio" Castillo III were denied bail in an order shared with reporters on Friday, January 3.

In a 56-page order dated December 10, 2019, Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 Presiding Judge Marivic Balisi Umali said that she found "evidence of guilt of each of the accused [to be] strong."

Who are they? The 10 fraternity members are Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Ralph Trangia, Robin Ramos, Jose Miguel Salamat, Danielle Hans Matthew, and Marcelino Bagtang.

Each of them were found to have taken up roles in killing and concealing the death of Castillo, who was beaten black and blue and left unconscious on a pavement in Manila on September 17, 2017. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

What now? The 10 fratmen will continue to be detained at the Manila City Jail as they continue with the trial.

Two years on, Castillo's family and friends demand justice for his killing. They are also calling for action against possible conspirators among the fraternity's alumni. – Rappler.com