MANILA, Philippines – A fire broke out in Cebu City on Saturday night, January 4, destroying 40 houses in Sitio Bucog, Barangay T. Padilla and damaging some P500,00 worth of properties.

The blaze started past 10 pm on the second floor of a boarding house owned by a certain Rodrigo Avila, according to Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro. The cause of the fire, however, is still unknown as of Sunday, January 5.

"Di pata maka determine kay under investigation pa siya (We can't determine the exact cause as it is still under investigation)," Navarro said.

The Cebu City Fire Department was able to put out the fire by 12:15 am on Sunday.

No casualties have been reported yet while authorities are yet to determine the number of injured residents. – Rappler.com