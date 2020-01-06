MANILA, Philippines – To quash possible threats after the killing of Iranian commander Major General Qasem Soleimani, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has commenced profiling groups that “might sympathize” and retaliate.

“The PNP is profiling possible threats, possible groups who might sympathize,” PNP officer-in-charge Archie Gamboa said in a Camp Crame press briefing on Monday, January 6. (READ: Duterte to AFP: Be ready to evacuate Filipinos if Middle East tensions rise)

Why the possible threat? Soleimani is one of the most powerful military figures in the Middle East as he commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, which focuses on unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.

The fear of a backlash has been enough for the United States to order all Americans to flee from Iran’s neighboring country, Iraq. In the Philippines, Gamboa said there is no “direct threat or implication” so far. – Rappler.com