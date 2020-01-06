MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) has denied the motion for reconsideration of former Makati Mayor Jejomar "Junjun" Binay Jr in his request for the court to change its decision that banned him from holding public office.

"Separate Motions for Reconsideration of the Consolidated Decision promulgated on 28 May 2019...are denied for lack of merit," states the CA former Eighth Division in a 12-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ronaldo Martin and shared to reporters on Monday, January 6.

What decision? Binay sought to overturn the CA's decision to convict him of serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service, which came with the penalty of barring him from holding office ever again.

The case stemmed from the allegation that Binay rigged the bidding process by publishing limited information on the bidding when he was mayor, which led to favoring a service contractor, Hilmarc, in the controversial P1.3-billion Makati Science High School building project. – Rappler.com