MANILA, Philippines – 2,144 policemen will be barricading the andas (carriage) of the Nazareno for the Traslacion on Thursday, January 9, in a bid to facilitate its movement and subsequently quicken the pace of the procession.

During a press briefing on Monday, January 6, National Capital Region Police Office chief Brigadier General Debold Sinas said that as of the last assessment, 13,572 policemen will be deployed for the Traslacion.

Around 16% of them will form the 'andas wall', meaning they will be stationed at the front of the Nazareno's carriage and at the sides of the procession.

Sinas said that going closer and climbing the carriage will still be allowed but only from the rear.

The Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will also be deploying personnel to make for an overall number of 16,000 that will secure the route. (READ: More security, safety measures for Traslacion)

According to Sinas, the Traslacion is usually prolonged due to devotees that push their way from the front.

Police will also be deployed at all points of the route to prevent crowds from bystanding and waiting for the andas, aiming to come in from the front.

Last year’s Traslacion lasted 21 hours. Sinas did not give an estimated duration for this year's Traslacion, but said that this formation will ease the movement of the andas, even if it will proceed slowly.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene festivities culminate in the yearly Traslacion, the procession that takes the statue of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. – Rappler.com