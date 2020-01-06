BAGUIO, Philippines – One of the alleged killers of a well-loved imam in Baguio has been identified and the Baguio City Prosecutor's Office (CPO) has filed a case of murder against him on Monday afternoon, January 6.

The CPO identified the gunman as Joselito Fernando Vidad.

His mugshot matched those taken from the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera at the market and overpass while he and his companions were escaping after shooting Bedejim Abdullah at Kayang St last December 6, 2018.

Abdullah was shot twice in the head and thrice in the body at noon while he was about to enter his office.

He was wearing a black bonnet in one CCTV footage and was seen taking it off in another.

As it turned out, Vidad, 44, is also wanted for another killing in Zamboanga City in February 2018.

He was said to be a resident of Talon-Talon there. Vidad was driving a gray Hyundai car that figured jn an accident that killed a tricycle driver in Barangay Cabaluay. He has been a fugitive in Zamboanga City since.

Abdullah had been a resident of Baguio for decades and had been involved in peace efforts among the growing Muslim population in the city.

He was a former adviser of the Muslim cadets at the Philippine Military Academy and a member of the Regional Advisory Council of the Cordillera Police. He was also an avid biker. – Rappler.com