MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno mandated through an executive order on Monday, January 6, that classes in all levels for public and private schools in Manila would be suspended on January 9, Thursday, the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Work in the city government will also be suspended “in view of the large volume of devotees expected to participate in the Traslacion and in consideration of public order and safety as well as reduction of traffic congestion during this occasion,” according to the mayor's order. (READ: Over 2,000 policemen to form 'andas wall' for Traslacion 2020)

Moreno said work suspension for national government offices and private companies in Manila is “left to the discretion of their management and/or heads of office.”

The Manila City government is bracing for millions of devotees as some 3 million took part in the festivities and procession in 2019. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com