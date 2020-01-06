Procession route for Traslacion 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The image of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo will be passing through a different route for this year's Traslacion, following recommendations on the most stable bridge that can bear the brunt of millions of devotees that participate in the annual procession.
One major change is that the Traslacion will now go through the Ayala Bridge instead of the usual Jones Bridge. The Department of Public Works and Highways recommended the Ayala Bridge as the safest bridge to cross since the Jones Bridge had recently been retrofitted.
The annual religious procession which attracts millions of devotees begins 5 am on January 9.
For this year, the andas (carriage) of the Black Nazarene will go through the following route:
- From Quirino Grandstand, left to Katigbak Drive through Padre Burgos Street
- Right to Padre Burgos Street through Finance Road (counterflow)
- Left to Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard (counterflow)
- Left to Palanca Street
- Right to Quezon Boulevard
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Right to Fraternal Street
- Right to Vergara Street
- Left to Duque de Alba Street
- Left to Castillejos Street
- Left to Farnecio Street
- Right to Arlegui Street
- Left to Nepomuceno Street
- Left to Concepcion Aguila Street
- Right to Carcer Street
- Right to Hidaldo through Plaza del Carmen
- Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat
- Left to J.P. De Guzman Street
- Right to Hidalgo Street
- Left to Quezon Boulevard
- Right to Palanca Street through under Quezon Bridge
- Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda
Another change this year is that police will be barricading the procession, forming a 2,100-strong 'andas wall' to facilitate the movement of the Nazareno.
Prayer stations
Fourteen prayer stations will also be installed for the Feast of the Black Nazarene. At these stations, devotees can pray the novena, have their religious items blessed, and sing religious songs.
These are in
- Bonifacio Road corner Katigbak Driveway (Manila Hotel);
- Finance Road corner Padre Burgos Avenue (National Museum);
- Ayala Boulevard corner Taft Avenue (PNU);
- Ayala Boulevard corner San Marcelino (TUP);
- Ayala Boulevard corner Romuladez (Metro Oil Gas Station);
- Palanca cor Ayala Bridge (Sinofil);
- Palanca Bridge (Estero de San Miguel);
- Quezon Boulevard corner Arlegui;
- Duque de Alba corner Castillejos;
- P Casal corner Arlegui (pedestrian overpass);
- Hidalgo (MLQU);
- Plaza del Carmen;
- Raon (G. Liner Terminal);
- Quinta Market.
A mammoth throng of barefoot devotees take part in the annual Traslacion, a procession that takes the statue of the Black Nazareno from Quirino Grandstand to its permanent home in Quiapo Church. – Rappler.com