MANILA, Philippines – The image of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo will be passing through a different route for this year's Traslacion, following recommendations on the most stable bridge that can bear the brunt of millions of devotees that participate in the annual procession.

One major change is that the Traslacion will now go through the Ayala Bridge instead of the usual Jones Bridge. The Department of Public Works and Highways recommended the Ayala Bridge as the safest bridge to cross since the Jones Bridge had recently been retrofitted.

The annual religious procession which attracts millions of devotees begins 5 am on January 9.

For this year, the andas (carriage) of the Black Nazarene will go through the following route:

From Quirino Grandstand, left to Katigbak Drive through Padre Burgos Street

Right to Padre Burgos Street through Finance Road (counterflow)

Left to Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard (counterflow)

Left to Palanca Street

Right to Quezon Boulevard

Right to Arlegui Street

Right to Fraternal Street

Right to Vergara Street

Left to Duque de Alba Street

Left to Castillejos Street

Left to Farnecio Street

Right to Arlegui Street

Left to Nepomuceno Street

Left to Concepcion Aguila Street

Right to Carcer Street

Right to Hidaldo through Plaza del Carmen

Left to Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat

Left to J.P. De Guzman Street

Right to Hidalgo Street

Left to Quezon Boulevard

Right to Palanca Street through under Quezon Bridge

Right to Villalobos through Plaza Miranda

Another change this year is that police will be barricading the procession, forming a 2,100-strong 'andas wall' to facilitate the movement of the Nazareno.

Prayer stations

Fourteen prayer stations will also be installed for the Feast of the Black Nazarene. At these stations, devotees can pray the novena, have their religious items blessed, and sing religious songs.

These are in

Bonifacio Road corner Katigbak Driveway (Manila Hotel);

Finance Road corner Padre Burgos Avenue (National Museum);

Ayala Boulevard corner Taft Avenue (PNU);

Ayala Boulevard corner San Marcelino (TUP);

Ayala Boulevard corner Romuladez (Metro Oil Gas Station);

Palanca cor Ayala Bridge (Sinofil);

Palanca Bridge (Estero de San Miguel);

Quezon Boulevard corner Arlegui;

Duque de Alba corner Castillejos;

P Casal corner Arlegui (pedestrian overpass);

Hidalgo (MLQU);

Plaza del Carmen;

Raon (G. Liner Terminal);

Quinta Market.

A mammoth throng of barefoot devotees take part in the annual Traslacion, a procession that takes the statue of the Black Nazareno from Quirino Grandstand to its permanent home in Quiapo Church. – Rappler.com