MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing firm Grab said on Tuesday, January 7, that it is "seriously considering" the revival of its GrabBike service as the government reviews the viability of motorcycle taxis for public transport.

Grab said in a statement on Tuesday that it was reiterating "its interest in participating in the motorcycle taxi space" amid conversations on motorcycle taxis in the Philippines spurred by the motorcycle taxi pilot run.

“As the government is seriously looking into a possible regulation for motorcycle taxis, Grab is seriously considering to reinvest in the motorcycle taxi denomination and relaunch its GrabBike service in the Philippines, with the blessing of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Transportation,” the company said.

"Grab has prepared its approach for reviving its GrabBike service, and is ready to present to the LTFRB and the DOTr anytime it is asked to," it added.

GrabBike was available in the country from November 2015 until 2016, when it was discontinued due to the absence of rules covering motorcycle taxis. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

Grab made the statement as an inter-agency body studied the viability of motorcycle taxis as a mode of public transportation during a motorcycle taxi pilot run that will end in March. Three motorcycle taxi providers are part of the pilot run – Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It.

DOTr communications director Goddes Libiran, a TWG member, said that Grab could not join the ongoing pilot run as it submitted its application late.

GrabBike was started by Angeline Tham, founder and chief executive officer of Angkas. – Rappler.com