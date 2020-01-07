MANILA, Philippines – President Rodirgo Duterte has appointed Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairman Eduardo del Rosario as ad interim secretary of the newly created Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Malacañang announced on Tuesday, January 7.

Del Rosario was appointed on January 2, 2020 but Malacañang announced his appointment days later. He will head the DHSUD which will serve as the "primary national government entity responsible for the management of housing, human settlement, and urban development."

The DHSUD's main task is to ensure Filipinos have access to affordable housing and other services that address their basic needs.

Philippines' leader in space efforts

Malacañang also announced the appointment of Department of Science and Technology Advance Science and Technology Institute Director Joel Marciano Jr as Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) chief.

As PhilSA chief, Marciano will be at the helm of discussions on issues related to space science, space technology, and applications. He will also head the crafting and implementation of the country's space policy, space-related research and development programs, and will represent the country in international space forums, organizations, and agreements.

The Philippines has been actively pursuing research on space. In recent years, it sent out satellites designed and developed by Filipino researchers.

Marciano was appointed on December 5, 2019. His appointment papers were released on Friday, January 3, and shared with the media on Tuesday, January 7. – Rappler.com