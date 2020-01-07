MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle taxi technical working group chair Antonio Gardiola Jr said Tuesday, January 7, that should motorcycle taxi firms fail to reach the cap imposed for the pilot run, the remaining slots for riders will be redistributed to Angkas.

According to Gardiola, only Angkas reached the 10,000-biker cap for Metro Manila as of Tuesday. The other two providers, JoyRide and Move It, had only registered 6,907 and 2,413 respectively as of the same date.

"Kung hindi makacomply 'yung provider ng cap na binibigay natin, we will redistribute them (If the providers fail to comply with the cap, we will redistribute them)," Gardiola said.

The firms will be given up to January 17 to recruit more riders to boost their respective numbers. If they do not register 10,000 bikers by then, the remaining available slots for bikers will be redistributed to Angkas.

"'Yung variance po nila, 'yung negative variance, will be redistributed kung sino ang ready. Of course ang ready na dito si [Angkas], kasi 10,000 siya (Their negative variance will be redistributed to the firm that is ready. Of course in this case that would be Angkas, since it already has 10,000 bikers)," said Gardiola.

This means that as of Tuesday, JoyRide and Move It still have a deficit of 3,093 and 7,587 bikers respectively. That's 10,680 slots for bikers which may be redistributed to Angkas.

Why it matters: The initial cap for the motorcycle taxi pilot run was 27,000 bikers for Angkas, the sole provider at the time. The cap was revised to 10,000 for Metro Manila per provider, when two new players joined the pilot run.

Angkas protested the cap revision, saying some 17,000 of its bikers would lose their jobs.

Now, Gardiola said Angkas would have no problem with the biker cap anymore.

"Kaya bakit anong problema mo Angkas? May darating sa'yo, bakit ka nagmamadali sa'yo? (So what's the problem, Angkas? It will come to you, why are you in a rush?)" Gardiola said. – Rappler.com