CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police still have no details as to what happened in the ambush of a policeman and his wife Monday night, January 6, in Maribojoc, Bohol.

Colonel Jonathan Cabal, director of Bohol Police Provincial Office, said no witness has come forward to shed light to the killing Corporal Arnel Bayot. Bayot's wife Richele was injured in the incident.

Cabal said the couple were waylaid along the highway in Barangay Guiwanon, Maribojoc, Bohol.

A police report said the pair were onboard their white Toyota Corolla on their way home in Barangay Tinangan, Tubigon town after attending an event in Tagbilaran City.

Police recovered 19 spent M16 shells in the scene of the crime.

Probably because the incident happened late at night, Cabal said it was possible that no one saw the incident.

He said they would review various closed-circuit television (CCTV) throughout the area before the incident to see if the couple was being tailed since they left Tagbilaran.

Other possible motives are work and personal grudge, said Cabal.

Cabal added that they would look at the background of Bayot after they learned that his father was also killed in an ambush back in 2001 in Calape, Bohol.

"We were thinking ano yung mga posible link kung bakit na ambush yung tatay tapos ganun din yung anak (Is there a link between the ambush of the father and the son)," said Cabal.

Cabal said they were able to get a statement from the wife. She said they did notice that they were being tailed by a motrocycle, until they heard several gunshots.

Husband and wife were brought to Maribojoc District Hospital. Arnel however, died because of several gunshot wounds he sustained.

Richelle was declared stable. Her gunshot wounds on her left leg and arm. She was brought to Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for further treatment.

Cabal said they are now coordinating with Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) to look into the previous assignments of Bayot when he was still with Talisay City police station in 2017.

Bayot was assigned in Ubay town Bohol, sometime in 2019. – Rappler.com