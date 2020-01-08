MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag was acquitted of homicide charges over the jail blast that killed 10 detainees in August 2016.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete in a text message on Wednesday, January 8.

What's the accusation? Bantag was accused of orchestrating the explosion to kill inmates.

But for a Parañaque City court, there was not enough evidence to convict Bantag and two other jail officers.

Bantag's rise: The acquittal came just 3 months after Bantag was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to head the BuCor. (READ: Bantag tries to slay Bilibid's old monsters, Duterte-style)

Bantag, known for his radical style, began his term by demolishing shanties inside the New Bilibid Prison, saying that the inmates "had no right" to build them. – Rappler.com