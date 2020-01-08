MANILA, Philippines – A midnight Mass kicks off this year’s observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene, also called the Nazareno, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday, January 9.

The main presider of the Mass is Monsignor Hernando Coronel, rector and parish priest of Quiapo Church, home of the miraculous image of the Black Nazarene.

The homilist and final blessing is by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

