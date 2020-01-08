Subscribe to Who Is The Filipino on Spotify and Apple

MANILA, Philippines – The image of the Black Nazarene pulls in millions of devotees every year with its promise of granting miracles.

In this episode of Who is the Filipino, Rappler traces the history of the wooden statue of the mulatto Jesus and the many discussions explaining the continued popularity of the veneration of the image throughout centuries.

For devotees, it is a life-altering experience. For some Christians, it is idolatry. For the Catholic Church it is a classic case of the so-called “popular piety.”

Where did it start? What made this religious icon so powerful? Why do people keep coming back? Does it really work? Tune in to our podcast. – Rappler.com