MANILA, Philippines – This year's procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene begins at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday, January 9.

The annual Traslacion of the image will make its way from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. However, for the first time, the Traslacion will cross the Pasig River via Ayala Bridge, then turn left onto Carlos Palanca Street.

A midnight Mass opens this year's observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Fr Hernando Coronel, rector and parish priest of Quiapo Church, will be the presider, while Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will be the homilist and give the final blessing.

Tune in to Rappler for live updates of the procession's progress. – Rappler.com