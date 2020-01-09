BATAAN, Philippines – Bataan has been waging a new war that seeks to deliver its people from poverty and boost the development of the province, Governor Albert Garcia said on Wednesday, January 8, ahead of the celebration of Bataan's 263rd founding anniversary.

Garcia spoke of this continuing battle for progress in a statement issued on the occasion of the founding anniversary of Bataan, known in history for the Battle of Bataan where Filipino and American soldiers fought side by side to defend the country from Japanese troops during World War II.

"Our province has turned 263 years old. We're grateful to God for this gift, for giving us a place where we can live peacefully and comfortably. Our province's rich history reminded us of the gallantry of Filipino and American soldiers during the Japanese occupation," Garcia said.

He said that after that war, Bataan has been waging a new war "for our economy, livelihood, education and health."

The provincial government has scheduled activities related to the commemorative event from January 6 to Bataan Foundation Day on January 11.

As the last stand of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II, Bataan's historical events, traditions, arts, and culture take center stage during the occasion, with the theme "Makasaysayang Nakaraan, Bunga ay Maunlad na 1Bataan (Historical Past Brings Forth a Progressive Bataan)."

The celebration began with a historical symposium at the Bataan People's Center and a trade fair showcasing the Galing Bataan products on Tuesday, January 7.

Other activities include the 1Bataan Amazing Race, where 15 teams will explore Bataan and its historical and tourist spots.

On Thursday, January 9, government employees will see action in several games dubbed as Laro ng Lahi, which aims to strengthen the employees' unity and cooperation.

At 6 pm on Friday, January 10, there will be a cultural show featuring local talents and the popular indie folk/folk pop band Ben&Ben, whose first film was shot at the Plaza Mayor de Ciudad de Balanga.

Among the highlights are the Parade of Floats and the Festival Street Dance competition to be participated in by the 11 municipalities and lone city of Bataan.

Established in 1757 by then Governor General Pedro Manuel Arandia out of territories belonging to Pampanga and the corregimiento of Mariveles, which at the time, included Maragondon in Cavite across the Manila Bay, the province had more than its share of significant historical events.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11138 declaring January 11 of every year a special non-working holiday in Bataan in commemoration of its founding anniversary. – Rappler.com