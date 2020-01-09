MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 Traslacion, the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, was expected to end earlier than in previous years as it had taken a new route.

The procession left Quirino Grandstand in Manila at 4:30 am Thursday, January 9 – more than an hour ahead of the announced schedule.

One major change this year was that the Traslacion went through the Ayala Bridge instead of the Jones Bridge. The Department of Public Works and Highways had recommended that the Ayala Bridge was the safest bridge to cross since the Jones Bridge had recently been retrofitted.

The procession went really quick when it passed the Manila Hotel and crossed Roxas Boulevard in a matter of minutes. In the old route, this part of the procession used to take at least an hour, usually even longer. (READ: Police want faster Black Nazarene procession on January 9)

However, the changes implemented this year deprived Catholic devotees of their tradition to get near the Andas as police blocked the icon’s carriage. (READ: Faster Traslacion 2020 frustrates devotees)

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, there were about 2,371,000 devotees following the image of Black Nazarene as of 8:50 am Thursday.

In 2019, it took 21 hours for the image of Black Nazaren to return to Quiapo church, while the procession lasted for 22 hours in 2017 and 2018.

Below are some scenes from Traslacion 2020:

– Rappler.com