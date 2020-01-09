MANILA, Philippines – A Black Nazarene devotee made sure that his participation in Traslacion 2020 would be memorable, choosing this day and the procession to propose marriage to his girlfriend.

In a Facebook post by the Manila Public Information Office, Kim Noel Yamat got a resounding “yes” from Mary Joie Flores, 23, when he asked for her hand in marriage.

Both of them are devotees of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo. (READ: IN PHOTOS: First few hours of Traslacion 2020)

As of this posting, the proposal post has gotten over 1200 reactions and 64 shares with netizens cheering the “blessed” couple.





Mapapasana all ka na lang talaga. — Renz(@_ignorenz) January 9, 2020

The couple is planning to get married on March this year. – Rappler.com