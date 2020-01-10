MANILA, Philippines – Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr on Friday, January 10, faced off with protesters who gathered outside the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) headquarters to demand that the government refrain from sending troops to the Middle East.

A video report by ABS-CBN News showed Locsin in a heated exchange with protesters from Migrante and Bayan Muna who expressed alarm over the government's plan to send two battalions to evacuate Filipinos from the region.

Upon arriving at the DFA headquarters on Roxas Boulevard, Locsin was seen approaching the protesters as he requested for the microphone to speak. A video posted on Twitter by the College Editors Guild of the Philippines showed Locsin wait for a few minutes, after which he decided to leave the protest and enter the the DFA building.

As he walked away, Migrante Chairman Arman Hernando shouted to Locsin as he accused him of doing nothing to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East.

"Kayo po, palagi nalang kayo nagsasalita sa TV, wala po kayong hinadandang na programa para OFWs natin," exclaimed Hernando.

(You just talk a lot on TV, but you don't offer any programs for OFWs.)

Fuming, Locsin turned around and dared Hernando: "O sige, bugbugin mo ako! (Go on then, hit me!)"

As Hernando continued to speak, Locsin took the microphone of an ABS-CBN reporter and said, "I completely sympathize with them. I already said a life for a life. We are going to make sure there is justice here." Locsin was referring to the case of slain OFW Jeanalyn Villavende, who was beaten to death by her employer in Kuwait.

WATCH: Before the confrontation, DFA Secretary Locsin challenged Arman Hernando of Migrante International into a fight saying, "Oh, sige, bugbugin mo ako!"#NoWarInIran#DownWithUSImperialism pic.twitter.com/IffxoCFbHk — CEGP (@CEGPhils) January 10, 2020

The squabble between the DFA chief and protesters only simmered down when a woman, who was a former overseas worker, took the microphone and aired her concerns over the safety of her sister in the Middle East.

The woman explained her sister was sick and pleaded for Locsin bring her home safe, as tears rolled down her face. Locsin ordered the crowd to stay silent to listen to the woman speak.

"Ngayon gusto kong matupad ang katarungan para sa kapatid ko ngayon. Nandoon po siya ngayon, nagtatrabaho po siya doon, paki-uwi lang siya," said the woman. (I only want justice for my sister. She is working there now, please bring her home.)

A few minutes later, Locsin ordered DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay to take down the name of the woman and her sister.

The protest reportedly ended peacefully, with Locsin going back to his office and the program carrying on until it finished.

The Philippine government earlier ordered the mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq due to heightened tension in the Middle East following the United States' targeted killing of Iran commander Major General Qasem Soleimani. – Rappler.com