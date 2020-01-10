CEBU CITY, Philippines – A resident found a dead body skinned from the neck up on the side of the road in Carmen town on Friday morning, January 10.According to local police, he was only wearing underwear when he was found. Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the victim.This is the 3rd person killed in Cebu this year who was skinned to the bone over the past 12 months.The first one happened when a farmer was killed in Danao City and had his face skinned off in January 2019.

Christine Silawan, teenage church collecter was killed in March 2019. She was found with her face skinned off in an empty lot near the church in Lapu-Lapu City. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com