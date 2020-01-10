BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – The family of former Batangas 2nd District erpresentative Edgar Mendoza are seeking justice for the late lawmaker, his driver, and his bodyguard following what the justice department called their apparent murder in Tiaong, Quezon, on Thursday, January 9.

The Mendoza family made the call in their first public statement on the deaths of Mendoza, his driver Ruel Ruiz, and his bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza, on Friday, January 10.

"It is with enormous pain that we announce the tragic passing of Atty Edgar L. Mendoza, a loving husband, a great father, a Kuya, a Sigma Rhoan, a Ninong to many, and a friend to all," the family said in a statement posted on the late lawmaker's Facebook page on Friday, along with his photo and a "Justice for Ed Mendoza" banner.

“We ask for everyone’s prayers that his soul rests in peace together with Nick and Ruel, who stood by him until the end, and that justice be accorded to all of them,” they added.

Aside from serving as a congressman, Mendoza had served asimmigration commissioner, Batangas City Regional Trial Court judge, OIC vice mayor, city administrator, and city councilor.

His wake is at his residence in Villa Lorena Subdivision in Balagtas, Batangas City.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an investigation and case buildup on the suspected killing of Mendoza and his aides.

Guevarra ordered NBI chief Dante Gierran to submit reports on the progress of the case within 30 days.

The 3 victims' charred remains were discovered in a burnt car in Tiaong, Quezon, past midnight on Thursday. They were last seen together the day before. – Rappler.