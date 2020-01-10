DAVAO CITY – Licensed gun owners residing here still have no reason to celebrate despite the lifting of martial law, which suspended their Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR).

As martial law ended in Mindanao, the Davao City government said the suspension of PTCFOR would continue for another year.

Mayor Sara Duterte said the decision was based on the recommendation of the city's security sector.

This effectively prohibited civilians from carrying their licensed firearms outside of their homes.

She said the continued enforcement of the gun ban – from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020 – is an effective mechanism against crimes and terrorism.

Aside from suspension of PTCFOR, other mechanisms of martial law will continue to be enforced here, such as checkpoints and alert status.

The city council has backed the suspension of PTCFOR, in a resolution passed last month based on the request of the security sector.

“(T)here is still a threat emanating from the rebels and terrorist groups including the international terrorist ISIS to sow terror and cause death or damage to properties of the people of Davao City,” the resolution quoted a letter from the security sector in approving the resolution.

Sara said the suspension of PTCFOR was retroactive January 1, 2020, although Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief, Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa, only approved it on January 6. – Rappler.com