MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, January 10, announced a new round of voter registration will begin on January 20.

The poll body said the new registration period will run until September 30, 2021, and will cover the following:

Applications for registration

Transfer of registration records

Change or correction of entries in the registration record

Reactivation of registration record

Reinstatement of name in the list of voters

Registration should be done personally at the city or municipality's office of the election officer from 8 am to 5 pm, Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.

Who can register? Filipinos who are at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day on May 9, 2022, who have been a resident in the Philippines for at least one year, and have been living in the place where they intend to vote for at least 6 months on or before Election Day can register.

Voters who registered for the previous midterm elections last May 13, 2019, do not need to apply to vote again.

Important dates: The Comelec urged the public to take note of the following dates when there will be no registration of new voters:

April 9 and 10, 2020 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday)

December 25, 2020 (Christmas Day)

April 1 and 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday)

Prospective voters in Palawan were also advised there will be no registration on May 9, 2022, to make way for the plebiscite to split the province into 3 separate provinces.

The Comelec said it resumed this round of voter registration in light of the postponement of the May 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to December 2022. – Rappler.com