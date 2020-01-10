MANILA, Philippines – Another Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) was issued against the implementation of the revised guidelines of the motorcycle taxi pilot run, specifically the cap on bikers per provider.

On Thursday, January 9, a Quezon City regional trial court issued a 20-day TRO against the implementation of the guidelines, upon posting a bond of P1 million.

The latest TRO comes after a 72-hour TRO was issued against the guidelines by a Mandaluyong regional trial court on Monday, January 6.

In her decision, Quezon City Judge Catherine Manodon said the cap on motorcycle taxi bikers per provider – 10,000 for Metro Manila, and 3,000 for Metro Cebu – would cause "irreparable injury" if implemented.

If the cap is imposed, each pilot run participant – Angkas, Joyride, and Move It – would then have a fleet of up to 13,000 bikers.

However, Angkas has been operating for over 6 months and had already acquired a fleet of 27,000 bikers. Thus, Angkas protested the cap, saying 17,000 of its bikers would be at risk of losing their jobs.

The technical working group (TWG) tasked to oversee the motorcycle taxi pilot run called Angkas "two-faced" for saying that it would cooperate with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) while going to court and "challenging the government."

The deadline for each provider to meet the cap is on January 17. LTFRB board member and TWG chair Antonio Gardiola Jr said that any unfilled slots for each provider would be redistributed to Angkas, which had already met the 10,000-biker cap for Metro Manila.

The injunction hearing will be held on January 16. – Rappler.com