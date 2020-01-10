MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday, January 10, urged Filipinos in Lebanon to remain vigilant of security threats as tension lingers in the Middle East following the killing of Iran commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

The DFA issued this order as it raised Alert Level 2 in the country, "in view of the current situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the region."

The DFA said Alert Level 2 is issued "if there are real threats to the life, security, and property of Filipinos arising from internal disturbance, instability, or external threat."

The agency said overseas Filipino workers who has existing employment contracts and were registered under the Balik Manggagawa Program may still return to Lebanon.

Filipinos in Lebanon were not covered by President Rodrigo Duterte's mandatory evacuation order, which applied to overseas workers in Iraq – the ground zero of the US-Iran tensions after Soleimani's killing.

In the meantime, the DFA advised Filipinos in Lebanon to remain alert and stay in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Beirut. – Rappler.com