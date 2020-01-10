MANILA, Philippines – A Quezon City regional trial court denied the petition of motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas that sought to prevent new players JoyRide and Move It from participating in the motorcycle taxi pilot run.

Out of 7 applicants, the two providers were granted entry into the motorcycle taxi pilot run, which has been extended to March 2020.

In her decision, Quezon City Judge Catherine Manodon pointed out that the two providers have already started operating.

Citing the case of Primo co vs. The Philippine Canine Club, Manodon said, "When the acts sought to be prevented by injunction or prohibition have already been performed or completed prior to the filing of the injunction suit, nothing more can be enjoined or restrained."

The technical working group (TWG) tasked to oversee the motorcycle taxi pilot run earlier addressed this petition, saying Angkas is not ready to "release its monopolistic hold" on the motorcycle taxi industry.

"Gusto nila sila lang. Hindi ba pagkontra din ito sa dati nilang statement na wala silang problema sa kompetisyon? Ano 'yon, kasinungalingan lang?" said Department of Transportation communications director and TWG member Goddes Libiran.

(They want a monopoly. Doesn't this come in conflict with their earlier statement that they don't have a problem with competition? Was that just a lie?)

In the same decision, Manodon issued a 20-day Temporary Restraining Order against the implementation of the revised guidelines of the pilot run, specifically the cap on bikers per provider. – Rappler.com