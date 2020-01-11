CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Talisay City arrested an 18-year-old high school student after the classmate he punched on Thursday, January 9, died.

The parents of the victim, Nash Empaces of Sitio Cabugnaan, Barangay San Isidro, said they would file a homicide complaint against the suspect, Cigie Cristuta Galicia, 18, of Sitio Juana, Barangay Biasong, on Monday, January 13.

Police Master Sergeant Reynaldo Tañica of Talisay City police office said Empaces and Galicia were classmates who would call each other names. Empaces would tease Galicia as “gay,” while Galicia would call Empaces “bald.”

The two reportedly agreed through text exchanges that they would settle the score at the basketball court of Deca Homes in Barangay Dumlog on Thursday.

When Empaces arrived at the court and asked where the basketball was, Galicia responded by punching Empaces on the nape and rib area.

Tañica said Empaces fell to the ground and complained of difficulty breathing. Instead of giving the first aid or bringing the victim to the hospital, the barangay tanods called the victim’s parents, who then brought their son to the Talisay City District Hospital.

Empaces was declared dead on arrival.

Tañica said Galicia immediately confessed to the crime, but didn’t exhibit remorse. – Rappler.com