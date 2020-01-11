CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province estimates that it will earn as much as P12 billion in 2020, primarily from real property taxes, quarry operations, and revenues from district and provincial hospitals and the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

The amount is about 3 times higher than the provincial government’s projected income in 2019.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre said real property tax collection is expected to increase after the market value of provincial properties were reappraised.

The provincial board approved last December the proposed Schedule of Market Values (SMV), based on the provincial assessor’s 2019 general revision of real property assessments and classification.

From quarry operations, Cebu is expecting to earn P200 million. It will also earn from the 16 district and provincial hospitals. – Rappler.com