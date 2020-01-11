ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Baliguian Vice Mayor Gani Esmali was killed in an ambush in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, before lunch on Saturday, January 11.

An initial police report said Esmali was with his escort Police Corporal Godelito Bongcac and two others in the official’s vehicle when they were ambushed by two unidentified gunmen at around 11:20 am on Saturday.

Police said the suspects fled towards the direction of Gutalac town. – Rappler.com