CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police identified the man who was killed and found in Carmen town on Friday with his face skinned off as Marco Corbo, 34, of Mandaue City. (READ: Dead body skinned from neck up found in northern Cebu)



His brother Roberto Corbo identified the body as that of his younger brother on Saturday, January 11. Roberto recognized a scar on Marco's leg from a previous and unrelated incident.

Roberto claimed his younger brother was suffering from a mental disability and has not been coming home since November 2019.



Captain Roger Quijano, of Carmen police, said that residents also provided information on possible suspects in the killing. Police are pursuing the angle that the suspects were involved in drugs and thought Corbo was a drug informant.



Roberto said he was told that 2 brothers slapped in the face Marco after accusing him of being a police informant.

“These persons were angry as they believed the victim was a police asset pretending to be mentally ill,” Quijano said in Cebuano.



Police officials declined to name the suspects while hot pursuit operations were ongoing.



This is the 3rd incident in Cebu in the past 12 months that the victim was skinned to the bone.

The first happened when a farmer was killed in Danao City and had his face skinned off in January 2019. The second was teenage church volunteer Christine Silawan, who was killed and skinned in Lapu-Lapu City later in March. – Rappler.com