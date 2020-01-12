MANILA, Philippines – A police officer in Talisay City, Cebu gunned down two of his neighbors for throwing rocks at his house over the weekend.

Investigation showed that Police Staff Sergeant Sidney Alisoso was inside his home on Saturday night, January 11, when allegedly drunk brothers Joel Cabrera, 35, and Jelvis Cabrera, 30, started throwing rocks at his house.

Police Master Sergeant Reynald Tañica said that Alisoso initially called him for back-up to help stop the siblings. But when Alisoso's colleagues arrived at around 10:30 pm, they found the brothers lifeless on the ground.

Alisoso, 32, voluntarily surrendered to the Talisay City Police. A 9mm glock handgun was recovered from him.

Tañica said that they are now investigating the shooting incident to determine the charges to be filed against Alisoso, who is assigned at the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Alisoso is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Office. – Rappler.com