MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said an argument between a soldier and his wife appears to be the cause of the grenade blast that happened in the military headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo on Sunday morning, January 12.

In a statement, AFP Spokesperson Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo said that the incident happened at around 6:20 am in the apartment unit of Staff Sergeant Larry de Guzman inside the camp.

"The incident appears to have emanated from a domestic problem where the spouses have been engaged in a heated argument prior the incident, initial investigation further shows," Arevalo said.

There were also "indications" that De Guzman's wife "could have triggered the explosion while the husband was about to leave their abode," Arevalo added. Authorities are now looking deeper into the incident, he continued.

De Guzman sustained bruises from the blast. However, his wife and their 11-year-old son got shrapnel wounds and were rushed to the V. Luna Hospital. Their 5-year-old daughter was not injured.

No one was hurt in other housing units near the soldier's unit, said Arevalo.

De Guzman is an enlisted personnel assigned at the Home Affairs Office at AFP's General Headquarters and Headquarters Service Command in Camp Aguinaldo.