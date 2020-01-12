MANILA, Philippines – The Taal Volcano in Batangas spewed ash on Sunday afternoon, January 12, prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to raise Alert Level 2.

In a bulletin issued at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Phivolcs said it was raising the volcano's status from Alert Level 1, which means abnormal, to Alert Level 2, which means increasing unrest.

Phivolcs said "increased steaming activity in at least 5 spots inside the main crater" was seen at around 1 pm, "with the largest activity comprised by a phreatic explosion that generated a plume approximately 100 meters high."

A phreatic explosion is a steam-driven episode that occurs when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

Phivolcs explained that the Alert Level 2 status means that "there is probable magmatic intrusion that may or may not lead to an eruption."

Phivolcs also reported that since March 2019, the volcano's seismic network "has manifested moderate to high level of seismic activity." On Sunday, 3 felt earthquakes were recorded at 7:35 am, 10:43 am, and 2 pm.

"A seismic swarm has started at around [11 am] and ongoing as of [2:10 pm]," added the agency.

Phivolcs then reminded the public that the Taal's main crater should be strictly off-limits "because sudden steam explosions can occur and high concentrations of lethal volcanic gases can be released."

It also noted that the entire Taal Volcano island is a Permanent Danger Zone, and permanent settlement in the island is strongly not recommended.

Due to the ongoing phreatic activity, Phivolcs called for precautionary evacuation of the island "pending observation of the volcano's condition within the next 48 hours."

"Ang phreatic eruption po ay shallow eruption dahil sa pressure.... May masamang epekto rin po ito sa ating kalusugan," said Phivolcs Science Research Analyst Louie Velasco.

(A phreatic eruption is a shallow eruption caused by pressure.... It also has harmful effects on our health.) – with a report from Tina Ganzon Ozaeta/Rappler.com