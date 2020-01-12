MANILA, Philippines – At least 3 towns near the Taal Volcano began to evacuate their residents after the volcano started spewing ash on Sunday, January 12.

Evacuations are ongoing in the towns of Talisay, Balete, and San Nicolas, all in Batangas province, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, based on reports from its regional office.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert status for Taal to Alert Level 3.

Alert Level 3 means there is "magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current activity," explained Phivolcs.

"Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal," added the agency.

As a result, Phivolcs recommended evacuations in Taal Volcano Island and in high-risk barangays around it, like in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte "has already given instructions to undertake measures necessary to place the people within the perimeter of Taal out of the danger zone."

"Concerned agencies of the national government are now working closely with the provincial government of Batangas to ensure the safety of the residents, including their evacuation," added Panelo in a statement on Sunday.

Prior to raising Alert Level 3, Phivolcs declared Alert Level 2 at 2:30 pm on Sunday, after the phreatic explosion in Taal's crater. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com