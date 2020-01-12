1
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 13, 2020
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, January 13, due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and the ensuing ashfall affecting nearby areas.
Calabarzon
- Batangas province
- municipalities around Taal Lake (Talisay, Balete, Mataas na Kahoy, Cuenca, Alitagtag, Sta Teresita, San Nicolas, Agoncillo, Laurel) - all levels (public and private)
- Lipa City - all levels (public and private)
- Tanauan City - all levels (public and private)
- Cavite province - all levels (public and private)
Metro Manila
- City of Manila - all levels (public and private)
- Muntinlupa City - all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com