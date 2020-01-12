MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Several areas, including parts of Calabarzon and Metro Manila, experienced ashfall from the restive Taal Volcano on Sunday, January 12.

The Taal Volcano in Batangas had begun to spew ash on Sunday afternoon, generating an ash column 10 to 15 kilometers high. As of Sunday evening, Alert Level 4 has been raised, meaning a "hazardous" eruption is possible "within hours to days." (READ: What to do before, during, and after a volcano eruption)

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the ashfall has reached as far as Quezon City.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, meanwhile, said these are the areas affected by ashfall:

Cavite

Batangas

Rizal

northwestern part of Quezon

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

eastern part of Pangasinan

southeastern part of Zambales

Below are some photos and videos taken in affected areas.

Batangas

LOOK: Pillar of ash from Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Batangas visible from Lucena City, Quezon. | via @ramboreports pic.twitter.com/IXhiT0vGJO — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 12, 2020

LOOK: In Tanauan City, residents report that the rain carry stones and mud, and the air smell of sulfur. Photo taken by @ashennto from Tanauan City, around 5 pm, Sunday, January 12. pic.twitter.com/TjR6DmQ9cW — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

Cavite

LOOK: Ashfall from Taal Volcano can be spotted in Dasmariñas, Cavite on Sunday afternoon, January 12. Photos from Ralph Delatore pic.twitter.com/qvIwZxgj93 — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

LOOK: The plume of ash from Taal Volcano can also be seen in Tagaytay on Sunday, January 12. Photos from Twitter user @dyanmarlo pic.twitter.com/GXnFQPEo2g — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

Laguna

Ash from the Taal Volcano can be seen raining in Brgy. Casile, Cabuyao in Laguna on Sunday afternoon, January 12. Photos from @rhedj00 pic.twitter.com/NjWZm3EJUW — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

Ashfall from Taal Volcano has also reached Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday afternoon, January 12. Video by @kaitjavier pic.twitter.com/EdCanBP3Zv — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

Ash rain from the Taal Volcano can be seen reaching Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday afternoon, January 12. Photo from @shonabebe08 pic.twitter.com/yujkj5WJGe — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

After Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption, people at The Mills Country Club in Canlubang, Laguna are helping others clean the mud and ash from their cars so they can safely go home to their families on Sunday, January 12. Photo from @pottypotskiee pic.twitter.com/ot0gQqiLqq — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

Metro Manila

LOOK: Ash situation in Las Piñas due to Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption on Sunday, January 12. | via @abyssmaid pic.twitter.com/GrrosIsYiu — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

LOOK: Ashfall from Taal Volcano has reached Pasig City on Sunday, January 12. Photo from Bhong Odal pic.twitter.com/Tznp3dH9yD — MovePH (@MovePH) January 12, 2020

The ash eruption has triggered evacuations and class suspensions. Flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were also put on hold. – Rappler.com