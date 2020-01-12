BATANGAS, Philippines – At least 16 residents of Balete, Batangas, who refused to leave their livestock behind remain trapped in Taal Volcano's 5-kilometer danger zone on Monday, January 13, according to the municipal mayor.

State volcanologists raised Alert Level 4 for the Taal Volcano on Sunday, January 12, warning that a "hazardous" eruption is "imminent."

The entire Taal Volcano Island is considered a Permanent Danger Zone. Thousands of residents from towns near the volcano started to evacuate on Sunday afternoon.

"Ayaw po nilang umalis dahil sa kanilang mga alagang baboy, baka, kabayo (They refuse to leave because of their pigs, cows, and horses)," Balete, Batangas Mayor Wilson Maralit told Rappler past midnight of Monday.

Maralit said these residents of Barangay San Sebastian, Balete, will be forced to evacuate on Monday morning when visibility improves. Thick ashfall in the area makes navigation difficult.

In the meantime, Maralit asked for relief goods for around 40 families or 700 individuals who have been evacuated in the municipality.

One of the evacuees in Balete is 34-year-old Myla Alvez. She said that while her family already has pillows and blankets, they still need food for sustenance.

– Rappler.com