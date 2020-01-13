MANILA, Philippines – The Taal Volcano in Batangas remained under Alert Level 4 early Monday morning, January 13, as it spewed lava fountains amid the threat of a hazardous eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin issued 8 am on Monday that the spewing of lava is called a magmatic eruption.

"This magmatic eruption is characterized by weak lava fountaining accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning," Phivolcs said.

The magmatic eruption was recorded from 2:49 am to 4:28 am on Monday.

It came after a phreatic or steam-driven eruption "in several points" inside the Taal Volcano's main crater, which had begun at 1 pm on Sunday, January 12. An ash column 10 to 15 kilometers high was generated.

Alert Levels 2, 3, and then 4 were swiftly raised on Sunday, forcing thousands of people living in towns near the volcano to flee their homes. (READ: Military deploys trucks, disaster teams to assist Southern Tagalog residents)

Alert Level 4 means a hazardous eruption is "imminent," or may occur "within hours to days." (READ: TIMELINE: Taal Volcano eruptions since 1572)

As of 5 am on Monday, there have been a total of 75 volcanic earthquakes in the Taal area.

Phivolcs said 32 of these earthquakes were felt with intensities ranging from Intensity II to V in Tagaytay City; Cabuyao City, Laguna; and Talisay, Alitagtag, Lemery, and Bauan in Batangas.

"Such intense seismic activity probably signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," Phivolcs said.

Ashfall has spread not just in Batangas but also to other parts of the Calabarzon region, as well as to Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

This triggered suspensions of classes and government work for Monday. (READ: Stores run out of face masks as Taal Volcano ash spreads to Calabarzon, Metro Manila)

Flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were also halted beginning Sunday evening, as ash reached its runways and ramps. (READ: How to stay safe during volcanic ashfall)

"Civil aviation authorities must advise aircraft to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft," Phivolcs said. – Rappler.com