MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has declared full alert status for Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon so that cops may fully respond to the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

In a statement sent past midnight on Monday, January 13, PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa directed all cops in the affected regions to "be ready for deployment to assist in disaster and relief operations." (READ: What to do before, during, and after a volcano eruption)

Placing cops on full alert means that their vacation leaves are canceled and that they would have to work overtime. By Sunday afternoon, photos have spread of communities evacuating affected areas, with ash-caked cops assisting them.

Meanwhile, the PNP's Directorate for Operations issued a memorandum to regional chiefs to activate their respective disaster incident management task groups (DIMTGs), regional reactionary standby support forces (RRSFs), and their search and rescue (SAR) assets for possible deployment.

Gamboa ordered the Aviation Security Group and Central Luzon cops to add augment security at the Clark Airport after flights were diverted from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Gamboa earlier ordered the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to dispatch 6 trucks to help in the evacuation in Talisay, Batangas. – Rappler.com