MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has suspended consular services in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon due to ashfall and the eruption of the Taal volcano.

In a statement Monday morning, January 13, the DFA said the decision was made after President Rodrigo Duterte suspended work in government offices, except for frontline services.

Applicants with confirmed appointments affected by the suspension will be accommodated during regular office hours from 8 am to 5 pm until February 13, 2020.

The Taal Volcano in Batangas remained under Alert Level 4 as of Monday morning, as it spewed lava fountains amid the threat of a hazardous eruption. Earlier on Sunday, there was an ash column 10 to 15 kilometers high, forcing thousands to flee their home.

Ashfall was seen in Batangas, parts of Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and has reached as far as Central Luzon. – Rappler.com