MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of guests in some hotels in Tagaytay, Cavite, still can’t drive out to other areas, as roads remained slippery due to the ash from the eruption of Taal Volcano.

John Dan Ramos told Rappler on Monday, January 13, that some guests in Tagaytay Midlands Hotel were forced to sleep in various areas of the building due to the ashfall. (READ: What to do before, during, and after a volcano eruption)

“Kanya-kanyang pwesto inside the venue. Sa lapag na ako nakaidlip,” he said. (Everyone looked for a spot to rest in the venue. I was able to briefly sleep on the floor)

Taal Vista Hotel, which offers one of the best spots for tourists wanting to take photos of the volcano all year round, also had over a hundred stranded guests. The hotel’s front desk officer told Rappler their employees are on duty to help out people stuck in the hotel.

“People are waiting for their vehicles, they said that drivers can’t fetch them due to the heavy ash fall,” the officer said. (READ: FAST FACTS: Taal Volcano alert levels)

Visitors and residents are in need of masks, as there is a shortage of the much-needed item, the officer said.

In the case of Midlands Hotel, Ramos, who was there for a cousin’s wedding, said the hotel provided them coffee and water, since nearby stores were closed. They were also served leftovers from the wedding.

After 15 hours, Ramos was able to leave the hotel on Monday morning. He said that driving proved to be a challenge as the ash caused the road to become very slippery.

“A rescue team came to help us clear the pavements… people are still in the hotel that need help. Cars are having a hard time getting out of the mud,” he said.

Sinusubukan na naming umalis sa area using our private vehicles. We have no choice but to take the risk. Gumegewang ang mga sasakyan habang umaandar dahil sa sobrang dulas ng kalsada. pic.twitter.com/Y7360uQ0A0 — John Dan Ramos (@JohnDanR) January 12, 2020

