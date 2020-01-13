MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has asked its personnel to donate at least P10 each to victims of Taal Volcano.

In a press briefing on Monday, January 13, Gamboa said he had relayed the request to the PNP's 190,000 cops, and that the donation, which is voluntary, will be collected by the commanders. (READ: What to do before, during, and after a volcano eruption)

"This is not for the police. This is our way of helping those who are victims of this calamity," Gamboa said.

Gamboa also said during the briefing that he had "joked" to the generals that they should be donate more.

The PNP held the same donation drive in November 2019, following the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that rocked Central and Eastern Mindanao on October 31. Gamboa said they raised P3 million for the earthquake victims. – Rappler.com