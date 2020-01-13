CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government has allowed street parties to be held during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 19, but subject to conditions.

“The City Government will allow street parties but not along the 100 meters of the Sinulog Grand Parade Route,” Cebu City Public Information Officer Razel Cuizon told Rappler in a text message.

She added that the city government will also "implement a liquor ban within 100 meters of the parade route."

The executive order was signed on January 8 and takes effect from 6 am on Saturday, January 18, until 6 am on Monday, January 20.

“For those who will be holding street parties outside the 100 meter radius, they will also have to secure a special permit from the city government,” Cuizon said.

It would be the first time for the Cebu City government not to implement a total ban on parties in the city during Sinulog since 2016.

The parade route will go through Osmeña Boulevard (Jones Avenue), Imus Street, General Maxilom Avenue (Mango Avenue), and Fuente Osmeña.

It would also be the first time a signal shutdown would not be implemented since the 2016 Sinulog, though this would still be subject to security considerations. (READ: No cell signal shutdown during Sinulog Festival, says Cebu City mayor)

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu City police officer-in-charge said some 2,000 police from other parts of Cebu and provinces in the Central Visayas region will augment the numbers needed to secure the event.



Some 10,000 to 12,000 volunteers will be needed to help police in securing the Sinulog events. – Rappler.com