BATANGAS, Philippines – It is business as usual at a small market in Balete, Batangas, where the Taal Volcano can be seen from a distance, still emitting a plume of smoke.

On Monday, January 13, the morning after the Taal Volcano eruption, a few vendors brave the raised Alert Level 4 just to sell the last of their goods.

A couple of meat vendors say the sales have been steady due to the lack of the supply of fish. People have no alternative, one meat vendor says.

A common thread: the vendors may deem it safe to continue their livelihood at the moment, but will flee at the next sign of danger. – Rappler.com

