MANILA, Philippine – Residents in several areas, including Calabarzon and Metro Manila, woke up to a thick blanket of ash covering houses, trees, cars, and roads on Monday, January 13.

This came a day after Taal Volcano in Batangas spewed ash on Sunday afternoon, January 12, generating an ash column 10 to 15 kilometers high. As of Sunday evening, Alert Level 4 has been raised, meaning a "hazardous" eruption is possible "within hours to days." (READ: What to do before, during, and after a volcano eruption)

On Sunday, the ashfall from Taal spread across Calabarzon and Metro Manila. (LOOK: Ashfall from Taal Volcano spreads to Calabarzon, Metro Manila)

Below are some photos taken on Monday, January 13:



Cavite

LOOK: Cars and yards in Litlit, Silang, Cavite are covered in ash on Monday morning, January 13. #TaalEruption2020 | via @jay_beltran pic.twitter.com/wI3NwGc1d5 — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

LOOK: Roads and houses in Malaking Tatyao, Silang, Cavite are covered in ash due to the imminent eruption of Taal Volcano. #TaalEruption2020. Photos from Kel Enriquez pic.twitter.com/Yb18t31D4D — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

A thick blanket of ash covered plants and houses in Silang, Cavite on Monday morning, January 13. Photo by Maribel Loyola-Generoso pic.twitter.com/uPX8a1MXje — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

Residents from Silang, Cavite start to clean the ash fallen on their roofs due to the imminent eruption of Taal Volcano. #TaalEruption2020



Photos from Christian De Ramos pic.twitter.com/STmuqTRGvZ — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

In Mataas na Burol, Silang, Cavite, a thick blanket of ash covered a batch of coffee beans for drying. #TaalEruption2020



Photo by Neil Rainier Toledo pic.twitter.com/la6iT41QfZ — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

Batangas

Houses at Agoncillo, Batangas are covered in ash due to Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption on Monday, January 13. #TaalEruption2020 | via @bebe_chel pic.twitter.com/HQnpdVbAlo — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

Rizal

LOOK: Ashfall reached Taytay, Rizal on Monday morning, January 13, covering cars in a blanket of ash. | via @reingay pic.twitter.com/hwGM6IJwsn — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

Metro Manila

As of 7:50 am, Kalayaan Ave., Makati City is experiencing ashfall due to the imminent eruption of Taal Volcano. #TaalEruption2020 | via @ohohleo_PH pic.twitter.com/iuo2Zzp2K9 — MovePH (@MovePH) January 13, 2020

– Rappler.com