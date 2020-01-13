MANILA, Philippines – At least 23,701 people have fled their homes in Batangas province as of 5 am Monday, January 13, as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash, the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) reported.

The evacuees are among the 4,079 families from 24 cities and municipalities in Batangas. They are taking shelter in 73 evacuation centers, the 2ID reported.

The Army sent 20 6x6 military trucks Sunday night to transport evacuees from danger zones around Taal Lake, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, meanwhile, placed the number of evacuees at 7,742 people or 966 families from 7 cities and municipalities in Batangas and one city in Cavite province, as of 6 am Monday.

Difficulties in relaying information from the ground to agencies’ command centers may account for discrepancies in their reports on the number of people affected by calamities.

According to the NDRRMC, the 7,742 evacuees were from San Nicolas, Talisay, Tanauan City, Mataas na Kahoy, Balete, Lipa City, and Laurel in Batangas, and Tagaytay City in Cavite.

No casualties have been officially reported yet.

Taal Volcano began emitting steam around noon on Sunday, which quickly escalated to ash plumes in the afternoon with lava flowing from the crater by evening. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has since raised Alert Level 4 over communities surrounding the volcano, which means a hazardous eruption may happen in a matter of hours or days.

Ashfall and sludge have made evacuation difficult, as roads became slippery, and visibility was hampered in the areas surrounding Taal Lake.

Electricity was cut in several areas, including Tanauan, Talisay, and Laurel in Batangas due to ash, sludge, and even rocks affecting power transmission lines, the Department of Energy earlier said.

Classes in at least 118 cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and Calabarzon have been suspended. All government offices in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon have called off work on Monday, too.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard have deployed several disaster response units and assets to help rescue people and assess the situation on the ground.

A total of 87 domestic and 109 international flights were cancelled because of the ashfall from Taal Volcano. – Rappler.com